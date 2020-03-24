WARNING: 'Plunge of very cold air' coming in from the East, warns forecaster

A "plunge of very cold air" is coming in from the East this weekend, warns local forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to reports it is "very unusual" for such high pressure to be establishing out West in the Atlantic.

He added: "The anomaly chart shows a black hole," and he has said that it is "off the scale".

"This allows a plunge of very cold air in from the East. Gardeners won’t be happy but it beats storms tracking towards us," Alan said.