Cllr welcomes road markings at dangerous rural road junction in South Kildare

Residents have been waiting a long time for road markings to be put in place along the Alliganstown-Mill Lane road, said Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer.

"Following a visit from a representative of area engineer, Brenda Cuddy's office three weeks ago, I'm delighted to confirm that the road markings are now in place and will improve safety for motorists in the area".

Cllr O’ Dwyer (above) said that with everything going on at the moment regarding the fight against the coronavirus, it would be very easy to forget the other services still out working for our communities.

"This is a difficult time for everyone. I would like to thank the council for a very quick response to improve visibility at the junction of Alliganstown-Mill Lane and hopefully this will make it safer for residents and motorists.

"I want to applaud also the council staff who are continuing to work during the fight against the pandemic".