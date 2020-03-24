New TV show looking for Kildare bungalows to renovate with the help of expert architects

Animo TV and RTE One are on the hunt for homeowners across the country who are embarking on renovations to their beloved bungalow.

In the 1970s, bungalows began to pop up across Ireland thanks to readily-available off-the-shelf plans.

These bungalows have raised over three generations within their instantly recognisable walls.

But many have been untouched since they were first built, and would benefit from new designs and sustainable interventions to keep them fit for purpose.

In this new series presented by Hugh Wallace, four bungalow owners will be matched up with four innovative architects, who will redesign their homes making them contemporary and more eco-friendly.

So, whether you’re a recent first-time buyer in need of inspiration, empty-nesters looking to start your next chapter, or anyone else in between, and if you have a bungalow and a budget to renovate it, get in touch!

Contact bungalows@animotv.ie for information on how to apply to the show!