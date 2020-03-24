No face-to-face teaching at Maynooth University for rest of semester which ends on May 5

Maynooth University announced it's not resuming face-to-face teaching this semester due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The semester was due to end on May 5 with students not back to lectures again until late September.

The third-level campus said: "Following recent government decisions, and the additional stress that the uncertainty has caused for some students, MU is now taking the decision not to resume face-to-face teaching this semester.

"Remote teaching will continue until the end of the semester. Exams will be replaced with equivalent remote assessments.

"University operations and research will continue, although with many staff working from home.

"MU residences remain open. Students who wish to stay until the end of their lease are welcome to do so. Students who decide to vacate their university accommodation will have their rent refunded. The previous policy being circulated reflected the University’s standard policy prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The University is extremely proud of its students, teaching and professional staff who have worked under enormous pressure and with very short notice to deliver teaching and support functions remotely, as well as essential on-campus functions."