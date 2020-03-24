Well-known Kildare pub gets green light for €600k expansion

A busy bar premises beside the River Liffey in Celbridge has been granted planning permission for an extension.

The Abbey Lodge on the Dublin Road is extending the public bar on the ground floor into existing toilets and store area.

The estimated total value of the project is close to €600,000.

The designs also include the provision of unisex accessible toilets.

Also proposed is a beer garden area with access on to it from extended bar area.

A new entrance and changes to the existing windows are also planned.

This building is a protected structure.