Kildare country singer Megan O'Neill to release new single this week

Country blues singer Megan O'Neill will release her new single, 'Devil You Know' on Friday next, March 27.

Written by Kildare native Megan and Jake Morrell, Megan stated the theme is based on real life experience of breaking up from a long term relationship and being nervous of entering another one, something most of us experience at one time or another.

She chose the title from the saying “Better the devil you know...”

“Sometimes in a long term relationship, it's easy to forget what it was like at the beginning when after a number of years, you're so familiar with your partner and you often pass each other like 'ships in the night'.

“That initial 'can't keep your hands off each other' phase is over!

“The mind wanders and you wonder what it would be like with someone else – would it end up just the same after a number of years? It this normal?

“By the end of the song, the singer realises that love just inevitably changes as the years go on – it might be less exciting in some way but more exciting in others, even when the honeymoon phase is over.”

Keep an eye on Megan's Facebook page too this week; her next '#Coronavirus Creativity' concert will go live on Facebook at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Having performed as support to Tom Jones and Aslan among others last year, Megan was really looking forward to her 'Now That's What I Call Country' tour across Ireland this month but alas, with the spread of Covid-19, the tour is cancelled for the moment.

“Better safe than sorry,” she said to fans on social media. “Stay safe and wash those hands!”

'Devil you know' will be available on Friday next on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube and Apple Music.

The single is produced by The Dunwells, mixed by Scott Halliday and m