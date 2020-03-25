Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 25

The death has occurred of Gerald (Gerry) Davis

Athy, Kildare / Dublin (PICTURED)

The death has occurred of Gerald Davis, Peace Commissioner, Athy, Co. Kildare & Dublin. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital on 22nd March 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness, bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Karen, sons Gerald and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Katie, Rian and Darragh, his Mother Mary Davis, sisters Bernie and Pauline, brothers Noel, Bren, Liam and Declan extended family, neighbours and friends in Ireland and France.

May he Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Gerald, a private Funeral with immediate family only will take place on Friday. Those who would have liked to attend Gerald’s funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, can view it from 11 o'clock Friday 27th on the Parish Webcam;

https://www.parishofathy.ie/

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Heart and Lung transplant at the Mater Foundation.

Donate Here

Anybody wishing to pass on condolences please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Christian ALEXANDER

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare

ALEXANDER Christian (Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 24th March 2020 (peacefully) at home after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Aileen, sons Bernard, Conor and Mark, mother Prisca, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends.

May Christian Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government restrictions on public gatherings.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Online donations: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise

Those who would have like to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message for the family on the condolences page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Liam Fogarty

Blackrock, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

Fogarty, Liam, Blackrock, Dublin, Emeritus Professor, Industrial Microbiology, UCD, March 22nd 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, followed shortly by his loving wife Mary, beloved grandfather of the late Sinéad & brother of the late Marjorie & Tom, sadly missed by his loving daughters Fiona & Sharon, granddaughter Ciara, son in law John, sister Mavis, brother Vincent, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

"Together in life, together again in heaven"

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place for Liam and Mary at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on www.rip.ie.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Starrs)

Blackrock, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

Fogarty (nee Starrs), Mary, Blackrock, Dublin, March 24th 2020, peacefully, after battling many illnesses and shortly after her beloved husband Liam, beloved grandmother of the late Sinéad & sister of the late Susan and Kathleen, sadly missed by her loving daughters Fiona & Sharon, granddaughter Ciara, son in law John, brother Jimmy, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

"Together in life, together again in heaven"

A private funeral will take place for Liam and Mary due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on www.rip.ie.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Donal (Dan) KENNEDY

Baroda Court & late of Moore Park, Newbridge, Kildare

KENNEDY Donal (Dan) (Baroda Court and late of Moore Park , Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 23rd March 2020 (suddenly). Son of the late Dan and Maureen. Much loved brother of Peter, Tom (deceased), Mary, Ellen & Anne-Maria. Loving uncle and grand uncle to his nephews and nieces. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues.

May Donal Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Newbridge Meals on Wheels.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Seamus MULLALLY

Castlegate, Portarlington, Laois / Newbridge, Kildare

MULLALLY Seamus (Castlegate, Portarlington, Co. Laois & formerly of Seven Springs, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 23rd March 2020 (peacefully) following a short illness. Dearly loved and loving father of Elaine and Claire, beloved husband of the late Peggy, cherished ‘gan gan’ of Cerys, Pippa and Stefan. Sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Mary and wide circle of wonderful friends, neighbours, extended family and relatives.

May his kind and gentle soul rest in peace

A private family Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day. Online donations to: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/daffodil-day/donate. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Seamus's life will be held at a later date for all his family, neighbours and friends.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

House Strictly Private, thank you.

Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís