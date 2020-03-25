Clane church front lit up thanks to generous donation

A special lighting up of Clane’s Roman Catholic church on Main Street began last night and will run for a week.

Between 7.30pm and 11.30pm each evening for the rest of this week, the front of the church will be lit up with a lighting scheme including quotes from the Old Testament.

The idea is the brainchild of parish priest, Fr Paul O’Boyle. “I got it when cycling along the banks of the Royal Canal last Saturday,,” Fr O’Boyle told us.

The parish priest felt it was a good thing to do and he had the help of a good samaritan in the process. “It cost us a little bit but a very generous parishioner agreed to sponsor it,” said Fr Paul.

The parish got a company called Ion Solutions Limited to create a lighting design based on the Old Testament quotes.

The company is very experienced at this type of work, having done the Customs House in Dublin city on New Years Eve, said Fr Paul.

The three images contain respectively quotes from the prophet, Micah 6:8 (or Chapter 6 Verse 8) from the Old Testament. They are: Act Justly, Love Tenderly and finally, Walk Humbly with thy God.

The lighting is fluid and there is a loop every fifteen seconds.

Explaining the reasoning behind the idea, Fr Paul said: “It is another way to lift people’s spirits. They are acting justly,” he said.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy took the photos accompany this article.