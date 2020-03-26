Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, March 26

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) COLLINS (née Kelly)

Rochford Close, Kill, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin

Formerly of Lennox Street, off South Circular Road, Dublin 8. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine and Carol, son Derek, sister Gabrielle, grandchildren Lyndsay, Kyle, Evan and Ciara, sons-in-law Billy and Cathal, sisters-in-law Nora and Jenny, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Bernie's family below in the section "Condolences"

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation at www.materfoundation.ie and click the “DONATE” button.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Marcella RUSHE (née Furey)

Derrinturn House, Carbury, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly

Formerly Drumcooley, Edenderry, Co. Offaly.

Marcella peacefully passed on the 24th March 2020. Beloved wife of John (Joe) Rushe and devoted mother of Brian, Shane, Claire and Mark. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren John and Rhys, mother Bernadette, sisters Catherine (O'Connor) and Mary (Valentine), brothers Joe, Fintan, Matt, John, Kieran, Tom, Denis and Ken, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Marcella Rest in Peace.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Marcella's life will take place at a later stage.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of John BRADY

Glasnevin, Dublin / Kilcullen, Kildare

BRADY, John- Glasnevin, Dublin and Kilcullen, County Kildare, 25 March 2020. Former President of the Society of Irish Magicians, Honorary Life Member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, member of Corrstown Golf Club and close associate of Clontarf Golf Club.

A few days short of his 80th birthday. Peacefully, at home, following a long illness, bravely borne, in the care of his sons and the Community Palliative Team from St. Francis Hospice. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Kay). Sadly missed by his sons John and Paul, son-in-law Gary, Paul's partner Gerardo, sister Nan, brothers Michael (Mick) and Frank, nephews, nieces, extended family, close friends including his teenage sweetheart Patty.

In keeping with John's wishes his remains are to be cremated privately.

At a later date, a service of remembrance will be held followed by the interment of his urn in New Abbey Cemetery, Kilcullen, alongside his parents and late wife.

In line withe HSE guidelines regarding Covid 19, socialisolation and safe distancing the family home is STRICTLY private - no visitors, please.

Donations in lieu of Mass cards, sympathy cards and flowers to St. Francis Hospice www.sfh.ie

The death has occurred of Tom BRENNAN

Naas, Kildare / Bray, Wicklow

Brennan (Naas and formerly of Bray) – Mar 24, 2020, (peacefully, surrounded by his loving family), at home, Tom beloved husband of Patricia and dear father of Peter and Jeffrey; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Paddy, sister Eileen, mother-in-law Mary, daughter-in-law Marianne, brothers-in-law Fr Gerard, John, Fergus, Lenny and Kevin, sisters-in-law, Annette, Cathrina, Maria, Loraine, and Sheila, grandchildren David Mark and Zoë, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



he death has occurred of Alice Kelly (née Farrell)

Williamstown, Carbury, Kildare

Alice Kelly (nee Farrell) Williamstown, Carbury, Co. Kildare, March 25th 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Hazelhall Nursing Home. Loving wife of the late Jim and mother of the late James, cherished mother of Mary, William and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Kevin, Brenda and Dorothy, granchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Alice Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Alice's family in the Condolence's section below.

A Prayer in Alice's Memory

would be greatly appreciated.



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) SMITH

Rathmore, Kildare

Smith (Rathmore East) – Mar 24,, 2020, (peacefully), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Anthony (Tony), beloved uncle of Vera, Alan and Willy; Very sadly missed by his loving nephews, niece, grandnephews Andrew, Robert and Matthew, grandnieces Lynn and Claire, relatives and friends.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

“May He Rest In Peace”

Date Published: Wednesday 25th March 2020

Date of Death: Tuesday 24th March 2020

The death has occurred of Dennis Thompson

Maynooth, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin / Louth

Thompson, Dennis, Maynooth and late of Celbridge & Naas, Co. Kildare and Drogheda Grammer School, March 25th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, deeply regretted by his loving son Richard, daughter Jenny, stepdaughter Michelle, daughter in law Debbie,son in law Andrew, grandchildren Emma, Aaron, Lara, James & Liam, sister Lynn, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.