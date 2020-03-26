Newbridge businessman using Covid-19 closure to carry out refurbishments

A Newbridge businessman is using the Covid-19 / coronavirus restrictions to carry out refurbishments at one of his premises.

Vivian Carroll said renovations at Edward Harrigan & Sons were planned before the health crisis - but are now being fast-tracked.

Vivian, who also owns Judge Roy Beans, said his staff are concerned about their jobs and their futures.

He said: "We're giving Harrigan's a freshen up and doing some painting and decorating while it's closed. We want it to be ready when we get the go-ahead to open up again whenever it is."

He added: "It's a very strange time. Things can get on top of you if you let them but we all have to keep a perspective."

The businessman said that the crisis was bringing out the best in our communities but people have to work together to stop the virus from spreading.

"Everybody has to keep a social distance as well as following all the other rules. There is a lot of responsibility in our own hands and everybody has to play their part."

Like many businesses, Vivian had to close his doors earlier this month and missed out the lucrative trade around the St Patrick's Day celebrations.

But he added: "Everything will bounce back and I think people will appreciate their local bars and restaurants even more.

"We're a country that loves to talk and get out to socialise and that's why the restrictions are difficult to follow for many."