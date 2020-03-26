Busy at Supermacs in Kildare as it gets ready to close at 7pm due to Covid-19 restrictions

Fast food chain Supermacs was enjoying a brisk trade at its outlets in Co Kildare this afternoon just hours before it's 7pm closure as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

There was steady business at its restaurant in the Junction 14 service station off the M7 near Monasterevin.

There is also a Supermacs restaurant in Maynooth.

The firm said earlier this week that it will close all of its restaurants by 7pm today.

It said it is closing due to the ever changing challenges presented by the health crisis and in the interests of its staff and customers.

By delaying the closure until Thursday, it said this would allow the emergency services that are using the outlets for food to make alternative arrangements.

Supermacs added that all seating areas in its lobbies would close.

The McDonalds chain closed all outlets on Monday to protect the safety of its employees and customers.

Costa Coffee and SubWay outlets also closed their outlets amid the coronavirus outbreak.