Naas pharmacy reports drive through and hatch services are in demand

As the number of Covid-19 cases are on the increase, a Naas pharmacy's introduction of hatch service along with a drive through service, is proving very popular with customers trying to reduce human contact.

Ger Roche, owner of Vista Allcare Pharmacy Naas introduced the innovative service last week, in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

“It's a simple system; we've introduced a drive-up hatch for motorists – they just ring the hatch bell, and an attendant will come to the hatch to serve them.

“We've further introduced two hatches where people can also be served if they don't want to come into the pharmacy itself. This has greatly reduced the footfall. Again, they press the bell for service. What is required obviously is for people to ring or email their prescription in advance. That way, once they give their name to the pharmacy staff member at the hatch, their meds/order will be ready for collection. This will save people backing up or, or cars delayed at the drive through hatch”.

Mr Roche (above) stated that there was also service inside in the pharmacy itself.

“We have marked locations within the pharmacy where people are to wait, observing the two metres distancing. The addition of the hatches has proved very positive, it is reducing the footfall into the pharmacy, and thereby reducing the risk to staff and customers alike”.

Mr Roche said he felt people were genuinely appreciative of their efforts and the feedback was all good.

“We have a great team here at Vista, working in dangerous times. But we are open from 8am to 12pm every day – just be sure to have ordered your prescription or goods in advance,” he concluded.

Orders must be sent in advance by phone to 045 881146 :: Fax: 045 881147 Email vista@allcarepharmacy.ie

