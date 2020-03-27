LATEST: Kildare woman on flight home from Argentina after being stranded due to Covid-19

A Co Kildare woman who had been stranded in Argentina amid a Coronavirus lockdown is finally on her way home.

Aoife Murphy from Kilcock is on a 'rescue flight' organised by the Irish government.

Sitting at Buenos Aires Airport, Aoife said: "Never been happier to sit in an airport waiting on a flight to the Emerald Isle



"Thank you to everyone who contributed in making this happen!"

Aoife and her partner Brian Bateman from Dublin had received help from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Irish Embassy in Argentina, Aer Lingus, LATAM Airlines and the British Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Aoife is on a six-month backpacking trip around the world with Brian.

Authorities had imposed a 14-day quarantine on them and they spend the past few days in a hostel.