Concerns for the elderly as 17 clusters of Covid-19 located in nursing homes

Concerns for the elderly increase as 17 clusters of Covid-19 have been located in nursing home across Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) pin pointed a large proportion of these clusters as being in the East of the country as of March 26 2020.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has stated that new regulations and restrictions for nursing homes, in care living facilities and hospitals will be announced this week to reduce the spread of the virus.

Out of the current 2,615 cases in Ireland, 506 confirmed cases are associated with health care workers.

With new personal protective equipment on route to Ireland and some landing in Ireland yesterday, these high health care figures are expected to drop as staff can protect themselves against the virus.

In addition, health care workers are not receiving Covid-19 tests fast enough, and therefore staff who may have flu like symptoms but not Covid-19 are still out of work.

Minister Harris stated that they are unsure how Covid-19 clusters have appeared in nursing facilities. On FM104 Harris stated "if you move to a place where lots of people are living, that increases the risk starkly."

Out of the 46 deaths in Ireland, the median age is 77 years old. Therefore suggesting that our elderly represent one of the highest at risk groups.