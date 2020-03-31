Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 31

The death has occurred of Kevin McDonnell

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Páirc Mhuire

Peacefully, in the wonderful carer of the staff of Saint Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, sons Darren, William, Kevin, Niall and Ian, daughters-in-law Brenda, Karen and Aideen, son-in-law Dabs, grandchildren, brothers Billy, Eric, Tom(R.I.P.), John(R.I.P.), Joby and Anthony, sister Sheila(R.I.P.), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kevin Rest in Peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Kevin, a private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Kevins funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Joannes (Jan) Ansems

Dublin / Kildare

Ansems - Prosperous and late of Veldhoven, Nederland - 29 March 2020 peacefully at home. Joannes (Jan) beloved husband of Jacinta Kearns, loving Papa of Cillian and dear brother of Martien, Henk, Antoon, Peter, Mieke, Toos, Nelly and Anny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jacinta, son Cillian, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, particularly ‘The Dutch Gang’.

Rust in Vrede – Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot – 01 6265094

No flowers please, donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society

The death has occurred of Brigid Farrell (née O'Loughlin)

Prospect House, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare

Predeceased by her husband Matt. Brigid passed peacefully in the dedicated and loving care of Craddock House Nursing Home , Naas, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday 29 March 2020. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Brid, Christy, Mary, Anne, Matt, Joe and Seán, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her brother Eddie and her sisters Phil and Anne, her aunt Alice, uncle Dan, her sisters-in-law, all her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings and with the agreement of the family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below.

The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time. A mass to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.



The death has occurred of Donal McBRIDE

Leixlip, Kildare / Downings, Donegal

McBRIDE Donal (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Downings, Donegal) March 29th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and friends, in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Donal, beloved father of Jane, Kate and Mark, doting grandfather of Sam, Ellie and Lyla, husband of the late Mary McBride. Sadly missed by his loving children and their partners Paul, Damien and Roisin, grandchildren, sisters Sophia and Mary, good friend Vincent, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Donal where we will honour his life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend Donals’ funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family below “Condolences” or on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices/view/donal-mcbride

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.