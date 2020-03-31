Arrests made after shots fired at house in Athy

Several people have been arrested by Gardaí after shots were fired at a house in Athy, Kildare.

The incident happened on Monday night March 30 2020.

Gardaí have arrested three men following shots being fired at a house in the White Castle Lawns area.

It is reported that at approximately 10:15pm the sole occupant of the house, a man in his late 40s, heard a loud bang and discovered damage to his front door. Gardaí attended the scene and discovered bullet casings. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens, have been arrested. All three are detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda Stations in Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.