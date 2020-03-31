Motorists are still speeding - Gardai stop 10 drivers on M7 and M4 yesterday evening

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected 10 motorists speeding on the M4 and M7 motorways yesterday evening.

Officers noted that compliance with Covid-19 measures was high, but so too was their speed!

Gardaí advised all motorists to slow down and make essential trips only.

Stay At Home

The restrictions state that everybody must stay at home until Easter Sunday except for specific circumstances which include travel to and from work for essential work that cannot be done from home.

People also are allowed to travel to shop for food, household goods or collect a meal.

They may also attend medical appointments, collect medicines and other health products.

Other exemptions include farming, the care of animals and leaving home for vital family reasons such as providing care for the elderly or vulnerable.

People can leave their home for brief physical exercise, but only within 2km of their home. People must also adhere to physical distancing during this time.