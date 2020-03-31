Homecare provider Caremark hiring for positions across Co Kildare

A well-known home care provider operating across County Kildare has begun a major recruitment campaign to hire staff due to an increased demand on its services during the Covid-19 emergency health crisis.

Caremark is a HSE approved home care provider which delivers care and support to people of all ages and disabilities who wish to remain in their own homes.

Caremark confirmed that its detailed preparedness for Covid-19 ensured the company had supplies of masks, gloves and sanitisers distributed recently to all carers and clients.

The company said that so far the service has not been disrupted due to the committed staff.

Caremark said it has continued to provide service to all its service users.

According to Eoin Kelly, a Senior Manager at Caremark, the Caremark team are currently working very hard to ensure service users are safe and secure during these difficult days.

Vacancies



Caremark currently has vacancies all across Co Kildare and said it can currently recruit people without qualifications, however they will have to complete Caremark’s training.

All Caremark's care and support workers are fully qualified, trained and Garda vetted.

All workers are fully supervised for timeliness and quality of their care.

All new employees receive a range of benefits such as comprehensive induction and mandatory training, free uniforms, a dedicated support manager and can also avail of a QQI Qualification program.



Mr Kelly, who has responsibility for the Kildare area, added: "When you see Caremark, it’s the mark of excellent care.

“We strive to be recommended with confidence.

“ We work 24/7 365 days of the year.”



For more information on the vacancies, see: https://www.caremark.ie

/jobs-at-caremark/