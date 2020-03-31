Appeal over man who impersonated a Garda and stole money from a house
An EvoFIT image of the suspect
Gardaí on this month's Crimecall programme made an appeal about a burglary in which a man impersonated a member of the gardai.
An EvoFIT computerised image of the suspect was also released.
The incident occurred on Friday, 15th November 2019 at Craanford, Gorey, Co Wexford.
A couple were at home when they received a knock to their front door, a man identified himself as a member of An Garda Síochána who informed them he was investigating an incident and requested access to their property.
Once inside he removed a bag containing a substantial sum of money.
The suspect is described as around 50 years old, clean-shaven, fair-skinned and of slim build.
He was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap.
Impersonating a garda is an offence under the Garda Siochána Act, 2005.
The impersonation charge carries a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment and/or €3,000 fine if dealt with summarily at district court level and a maximum penalty of five years in jail and/or €50,000 fine if dealt with on indictment at circuit court level.
Gardaí at Gorey Garda Station are investigating. They can be contacted at: (053) 943 0690.
