Newbridge bar and restaurant offering takeaway meals from today

Many restaurants are adapting their businesses to offer takeaways and deliveries which are allowed under the latest Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Taoiseach.

Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge is starting its Take-Out Menu from TODAY at 6pm.

Customers are asked to check out the menu on the Judge Roy Beans Facebook page.

Owner Vivian Carroll said: “We will be offering a comprehensive menu for deliveries and takeaways."

“We will also be including alcohol such as wine with the orders.”

He added: “We will be operating under the new public health restrictions and practising social distancing."

Under the Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Taoiseach on Friday last, cafés and restaurants are permitted to offer takeaway and delivery services as long as social distancing is practised by both staff and customers.

Householders are allowed to break the 'stay at home' rule in order to travel to collect a takeaway meal.

Meanwhile Judge Roy Beans is delivering 100 free dinners to elderly people today to mark the 10th anniversary of the bar and restaurant.

Mr Carroll said: “Our staff have volunteered to work for free and QiQ (the delivery service) will deliver for free.

“We will deliver soup, roast beef and cheesecake.”