Firefighters battle caravan blaze in Castledermot

A caravan in Castledermot was destroyed in a fire yesterday afternoon.

Baltinglass Fire Service responded to the incident at Plunketstown Lower.

Nobody was injured, according to Wicklow Fire Service.

The caravan could not be saved but the fire was prevented from spreading to a garage, which received smoke damage.

Meanwhile Wicklow Fire Service reiterated warnings from the Wicklow Uplands Council to landowners and members of the public that it is illegal to burn vegetation between now and September 1.