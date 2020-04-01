Naas bar and restaurant expanding into neighbouring building

Works are expected to begin soon to expand a Naas bar and restaurant into a neighbouring building.

The development, which is costing over €200,000 according to estimates, will be taking place at the 33 South Main gastropub and eatery on South Main Street.

The premises, which is located in the former The Ivy bar and lounge, opened in 2017.

Part of the property will be converted from a store/office for use as a bar and restaurant.

Internal alterations will take place to open up 34 South Main Street into the existing bar/restaurant at 33 South Main Street.

Additional fire escape doors into existing yard will also be provided.

Corresponding develpments will be carried out at 33 South Main to accommodate the expansion.

Works are expected to take in the region of 2 months to complete.