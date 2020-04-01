Kildare Gardaí warn of burglaries while going for 2km radius walk during Covid-19 restrictions

A burglary took place in Rathcoffey on Sunday last when the rear windows of a house were forced.

The property was entered and rooms were ransacked.

Gardaí urged people to lock up up when going for their permitted within a 2km radius.

Gardaí said: "Burglaries have reduced significantly but we still have a number of break-ins happening.

"Just because we are in the middle of the Covid-19 health emergency, it doesn't mean that we shouldn't be vigilant in terms of home security."

Gardaí also advised owners of vacant building sites to ensure that they are secured and no tools or other valuable items are lying around.