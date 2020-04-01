People are very nice to us at Covid-19 checkpoints - Kildare Gardaí

Kildare Gardaí have thanked members of the public for being polite and co-operative at Covid-19 checkpoints across the county.

Gardaí are involved in high-visibility operations to encourage people to adhere to public health measures as announced by An Taoiseach.

Officers are ensuring that motorists are making essential journeys as stipulated in the restrictions.

Gardaí have also insisted that they are available at all times to support the community in any way we can such as collecting groceries or prescription medicines for vulnerable residents.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "Thank you to the entire community for their support over past two weeks.

"We have been inundated with support.

"People have been really complimentary to us at the checkpoints and have urged us to keep up the good work and we're very greateful for their co-operation."



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced last Friday that until Easter Sunday, everybody must stay at home in all circumstances apart from a number of specific exceptions.

People are allowed to travel to and from work for the purposes of work only where the work is an essential health, social care or other essential service or cannot be done from home.

Citizens may also shop for food or household goods or collect a meal or attend medical appointments or collect medicines and other health products.

People are only permitted to take brief individual personal exercise within 2km of home which may include children from your own household as long as you adhere to two-metre physical distancing.

Mr Varadkar also said that shielding or cocooning will be introduced for all those 70 years of age and specified categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

New 12-hour shifts came into force for frontline Kildare gardaí to maximise their policing response to Covid-19.

“An Garda Síochána is putting in place a number of measures to maximize our operational availability and to support other vital public services during the current COVID-19 crisis,” according to Garda Inspector Jim Molloy.

Gardaí said people can report the theft of property (in certain circumstances) up to a value of €1,000 online.

Passports and passport cards may be available using the Online Passport Renewal Service. The gardai have also issued a reminder to householders to find and write down their Eircodes, as they are an invaluable tool for emergency services to find homes or businesses, especially in rural areas. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “The vast majority of people are complying with the guidelines and we want that to continue.”

