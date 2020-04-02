Co Kildare nursing home is expanding in €300k development project

A decision to grant planning permission was issued by Kildare County Council to Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home for the change of use of ancillary day space areas to additional bedroom space.

The expansion will include the provision of eight additional residents within six single en-suite bedrooms and one double en-suite bedroom.



The facility is located on the Rathcoffey Road, Crinstown.

The estimated construction cost of the project is over €300,000.

The total floor area of the development is over 154 square metres and the site spans 1.8 hectares.