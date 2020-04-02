Blood Bike Leinster volunteers provided with free fuel during Covid-19 by Applegreen

Blood Bike Leinster has received a boost after Applegreen announced it will provide free fuel to their volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blood Bike Leinster operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year delivering a confidential specialist medical logistical service to the HSE hospital groups, medical centres and hospices primarily in the Leinster region.

The Blood Bikes are now handling essential logistics in the fight against Covid-19 by providing transport for tests kits between test centres and the laboratories.

Fergus Lennon, Volunteer and Director of Blood Bike Leinster added: “Blood Bike Leinster would like to thank Applegreen for coming to our aid in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our deliveries have now trebled, and with no funding coming in and all events cancelled this has been a very worrying time for us.

"We receive no Government funding and rely solely on companies such as Applegreen and public

donations to help us.”

Dáire Nolan, Managing Director for Applegreen in Ireland said: “At Applegreen we are delighted to support Blood Bike Leinster during these unprecedented times.

"We are grateful to all healthcare workers, essential service providers, staff and suppliers at this difficult time. We are proud to continue fuelling and supporting Ireland’s essential services through this pandemic.”



Blood Bike Leinster have no paid staff, all the team are volunteers who give their time freely to ensure the service keeps running, with every cent collected going directly back into the charity.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit http://bloodbikeleinster.ie/