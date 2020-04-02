"Go home!" - Gardaí tell cyclists to turn around as they urge public to continue Covid-19 restrictions

Gardaí have reported that an increasing amount of traffic appears to be back on the road and they advised members of the public to continue to observe the Covid-19 restrictions.

Only frontline workers are allowed to travel and households must only make essential trips such as for groceries and medicines. Families must exercise within a 2km radius of their homes.

Gardaí in Wicklow carrying out Covid 19 and anti-crime checkpoints said they are meeting a number of cyclists who are being sent home from their spins on the bike.

Gardaí added; "Please support everyone by obeying the restrictions put in place to protect us all."

Gardaí in Baltinglass area carrying out Covid 19 checkpoints said that they have noticed more traffic in the past few days.

A spokesman said: "Over the last number of days Gardaí in Wicklow have observed an increasing amount of traffic back on the roads again."

The said that people need to take responsibility and ask themselves :

a) Am I an essential worker;

b) Is my journey essential for food, medicine supplies etc;

c) Am I just out for a drive cos I'm bored.

They added: "Unfortunately were getting too many C answers at our checkpoints. Yesterdays prize goes to the family who travelled from another county to go for a walk in the Wicklow mountains."