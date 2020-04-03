Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, April 3

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) COX (née Phelan)

Naas, Kildare

Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, April 2nd, 2020; beloved wife of Jimmy, loving mother of Brian and Susan. Adored Granny to Mark, Seán, Jamie and Alex. She will be so sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Sr. Angela (Lil), Bride, Julia and Anne, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Gary, nieces and nephews, all her friends in Naas Golf Club and her wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private burial will take place and a celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a future date. The Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital for the love and comfort they provided to Pat over the last few months.

For those who would like to leave messages of condolence, please do so in the 'Condolences' section below.

No flowers, please. Donations to Arc Cancer Support Centres.



The death has occurred of Bernadette Byrne

1335 William Pearce Terrace, Castledermot, Kildare

Bernadette Byrne, 1335 William Pearce Terrace Castledermot, passed away peacefully, on 2nd April 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Martin (Bill), adored mother of Dermot, Martin, Francis, Kieran, Clare and Sandra, Sadly missed by her Husband, Sons, Daughters, Grandchildren, Sisters Margaret and Veronica, Brothers in law, Sons-in-law, Daughters-in-law, Nieces, Nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Bernadette Rest In Peace.

Due to Restrictions from the HSE and Government. A private funeral will take place on Saturday 4th April in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Moone,with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) DONOGHUE

Achill Island, Mayo / The Curragh, Kildare

DONOGHUE, JOSEPH (Joe) (Achill Island, Co. Mayo and formerly of The Curragh, Co. Kildare) April 1, 2020 - (peacefully) at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband of Mary and loving dad of Karen and Alan. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Dylan and Adam, brothers Pat, Gerald, sister Mary son-in-law Mark, extended family and friends.

God saw that he was getting tired, a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around him and whispered, “Come with Me”. With tearful eyes, we watch him suffer, and saw him fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.

The death has occurred of Mary Ethna KELLY (née McElwain)

Leixlip, Kildare

KELLY, Mary Ethna (nee McElwain) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) Beloved wife of Jim, mother of Sinéad, Cliona and Declan and most beloved Nanny to Holly, Darby, Noah, Blair, Hannah, Dylan, Olivia, James, Alex and Avril. Deeply missed by her sons-in-law Kieran and Wayne and daughter-in-law Jennifer. Loving sister of Helen Grant, Irene Campbell, Tom McElwain, John McElwain, Connie McGoey and Micheál McElwain (RIP).

Passed peacefully under the care of the wonderful staff at Hermitage Medical Clinic on Thursday 2nd April 2020.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Mary’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.



The death has occurred of Paul Kinsella

Pollough, Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny

And formerly Woodstock Street, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Paul died peacefully at home on Thursday 2nd March in the loving care of his family. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Liam and Michael, his sister Lisa, sister in law Fiona, his nephews Ryan, Enda and Martin, his niece Evelyn, relatives and his many friends.

Due to the current HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings, Paul will be cremated at a private ceremony over the coming days.

A Funeral Mass will be held after the current restrictions are lifted to celebrate Paul's life.

Donations can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

May Paul Rest in Peace.



The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Bond

Castlevillage, Celbridge, Kildare / Killaloe, Clare

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Joseph (Joe) beloved husband of the late Sandra. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

A private family Funeral has taken place.