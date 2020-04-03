Woman locked out of car at Aldi thanks 'strangers' for helping her while keeping social distancing

A woman has thanked the 'Good Samaritans' who came to her aid when she was locked out her car in the Aldi car park in Kildare town.

She said the kind members of the public who assisted her practised social distancing by staying at least two metres apart.

The incident happened in the supermarket on Friday last.

She said: "On Friday I was shopping in Aldi and the store was full and social distancing was very stressful but the staff were dealing with it all so well.

"I left the store and packed my shopping into the car and threw my handbag onto the front seat and brought my trolley back.

"My car then decided to lock itself as I had left my car key in my handbag in the car so when I got back to my car l was locked out.

"I had no phone to ring anyone, no money to try other avenues and all this in the middle of a pandemic.

"So I approached two strangers outside the shop, a man and a woman.

"He was dressed in a hi-vis orange top so I was hoping he was in some line of work where he would be able to assist me.

"We were all socially distancing but they were so kind. Instead of continuing into the shop the girl rang my insurance company for me to see if I was covered. The man tried a number of ways to get into my car.

"Then another lovely man stepped in and also offered to help. I went back into the store to see if they had wire or a coat hanger to help me. The store assistants offered to let me use their shop phone and had a look for anything that could help - all this in the middle of a very busy time for them and there was no trouble. I came back out and these three strangers were still around my car trying to get it open.

"The final decision after 45 minutes and much rummaging around with sticks and screw drivers etc was to break a window and get the key out as the call out charge to open it was €145 and the men figured this would be the cheaper option.

And this is what they did and I was able to drive home and they finally got to go shopping. I want to highlight this for a couple of reasons.

"The absolutely amazing retail staff who are still smiling and being so helpful despite all the stress they are under on the frontline.

"Thank you Aldi Kildare. To the three strangers who rather than avoid helping due to the pandemic, spent 3/4 of an hour helping me out.

"This is true human spirit and one we should all take hope from.

"I wish I had gotten their names. And finally one of the men left one of their work tools in my car and I’d love it could be returned to them!