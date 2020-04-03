Kildare singer Megan O'Neill to host Facebook live concert this evening

Kildare country blues singer Megan O'Neill will host a free concert on her Facebook page tonight.

Many artists, including Athy band Picture This, are turning to social media to keep in touch with their fans at a time when they are prevented from live gigging.

Megan's concert will stream at 7pm tonight on her Facebook page. This is the third week of her 'Coronavirus Creativity' shows.

"Thank you all so much for tuning in and for your beautiful comments. I hope you're all enjoying having the distraction for an evening," said Megan, as she encouraged fans to join in from the comfort of their couches.

The Ballymore Eustace woman released her new single 'Devil You Know' last week. Unfortunately, she was forced to cancel a series of nationwide dates due to the Covid-19 crisis. Last year was a busy one for the singer, who supported Aslan and Tom Jones in concert.