Massive apartment blocks behind Kildare church are blocked by An Bord Pleanála

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 120 apartments around a church in Co Kildare.

The estimated value of the project on a one hectare site was €26.4m.

The four six-floor blocks were earmarked for land beside and behind St Mary's Church on Mill Street in Maynooth.

The proposal was part of a strategic planning application by Ladas Property Company Unlimited Company.

The designs include a crèche, a restaurant/café and three office units.

A basement would provide for car parking, bicycle storage and bin storage areas.

The dwellings included 15 one-bed apartments and 3 two-bed apartments with associated civic space fronting onto Mill Street.

One apartment block would ranging from three to five storeys comprising a total of 32 apartments.

Another six-storey apartment block would comprise 48 apartments.

A third apartment block would ranging from four to five storeys and comprise a total of 22 apartments.

The basement car park would fit 74 car parking spaces and electric vehicle charge points and bicycle parking.

The designs included communal open space areas (including formal play areas) to include a walkway along the Lyreen River.