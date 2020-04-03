Newbridge photographer's glorious pic of goldfinch is shortlisted in wildlife competition
A goldfinch by Paul Dempsey
Amateur photographer Paul Dempsey from Newbridge has been shortlisted in the Irish Wildlife Trust Photo of the Month for his image of a goldfinch.
There is a total of 22 photographs shortlisted.
The winner is chosen from the image with the most 'Likes' on Facebook before Thursday, April 9.
The Irish Wildlife Trust said:"Big thanks to all the photographers for sharing their images with us.
"It's always a joy to look back over the month and watch the seasons change through your lenses.
"Good luck everyone."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on