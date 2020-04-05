When these Covid-19 restrictions are over, I hope...

When all this is over: I hope people still get out every day for long walks in the fresh air with their dogs and their families.

I hope people catch up on all the hugs they’ve missed out on during isolation and prioritise spending time with people they love.

I hope families still sit around the kitchen table doing jigsaw puzzles together.

I hope the general public appreciate those who work in retail, who are often treated disrespectfully but actually deserve our eternal thanks for all they have done during this pandemic.

I hope people keep washing their hands.

I hope the canals in Venice remain clear.

I hope people realise they can live without weekend trips to retail centres buying stuff they don’t need.

I hope people remember that money doesn’t buy happiness.

I hope that next time a virus like this strikes, the location is put on complete lockdown so the whole world will never have to go through this again, and that governments around the world come together to fully support the location on lockdown.

I hope people actually managed to avail of the opportunity to clear out that spare room, tidy out that junk drawer, spring clean and catch up on all those other jobs that they never had time to do at home.

I hope people stop to smell the roses.

I hope nurses, porters, care workers, doctors, cleaners and all the staff working at hospitals get a few extra weeks’ holidays to help them to catch up with time they have missed with their families and to help them recover from the trauma they will inevitably be experiencing.

I hope parents realise that teaching is a skill, that it must be so much harder with a full classroom of kids all with different needs and abilities, and that they appreciate teachers more.

I hope that the government recognises the invaluable contribution nurses make every single day and that they increase their pay accordingly.

I hope people realise they don’t need so much stuff and appreciate the simple things in life.

I hope people continue to offer help to the vulnerable and the elderly, recognising that those who live alone will still be living alone when all this is over.

I hope employers give everyone back their jobs and don’t view this as an opportunity to cut staffing levels to the bone.

I hope people realise they can live without takeaways.

I hope as families who were isolating in their homes know how lucky they are to have a home and work towards ending the homeless crisis.

I hope Charlotte Wolfe and MindsMatter set up their charity shop for Newbridge mental health projects and that it’s so successful it becomes an international movement.

I hope families organise regular extended family get-togethers just to catch up and not only for weddings and funerals.

I hope that families still cook together and eat meals together appreciating each other's company.

I hope people continue to turn to God.

I hope that people keep sharing their music on Facebook, realising it lifts people’s spirits.

I hope that Irish people never, ever lose their sense of humour.

I hope people continue to volunteer.

I hope that people recognise the value of real news and support those that provide it.

I hope all the little furry companions who have kept us company so loyally forgive us for going back to work and school.

I hope people realise that when we work collectively we can achieve anything, including halting ozone depletion.

I hope that all the people who have faced their own mortality are grateful when they get through this, appreciate how lucky they are that they now have an opportunity to strive for true happiness.

I hope people follow their dreams.