'Don't ignore speed limits because roads are quieter' - Naas gardai nab 14 motorists

Naas Roads Policing have warned motorists to continue to obey speed limits even though roads are quieter due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Officers detected 14 motorists exceeding the limit in a 50km per hour zone yesterday.

Gardaí said: "Just because the roads are quieter it doesn't mean that speed limits don't have to be adhered to.

"14 motorists were detected exceeding the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone by Naas roads policing."

Gardaí reiterated the messages of Stay at Home, Social Distancing and Wash Your Hands.