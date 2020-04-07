'Don't ignore speed limits because roads are quieter' - Naas gardai nab 14 motorists
People must only make essential journeys
Naas Roads Policing have warned motorists to continue to obey speed limits even though roads are quieter due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Officers detected 14 motorists exceeding the limit in a 50km per hour zone yesterday.
Gardaí said: "Just because the roads are quieter it doesn't mean that speed limits don't have to be adhered to.
"14 motorists were detected exceeding the speed limit in a 50 km/h zone by Naas roads policing."
Gardaí reiterated the messages of Stay at Home, Social Distancing and Wash Your Hands.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on