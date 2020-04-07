Kildare people warned not to dump empty bottles and cans at recycling sites

People have been warned not to abandon empty bottles and cans on the ground at recycling sites.

Householders are asked to return home with the bottles and cans if they bins are full - and return at a later date when they have been emptied.

With bars and restaurants closed, people have been stocking up on alcohol from off licences and drinking at home.

As a result, the quantity of bottles and cans at civic amenity sites has increased.

Local Authorities Ireland, which is the umbrella group for Kildare Co Council, said:

"Help keep our workers providing essential services like waste management safe.

"Please don't dump at bring banks and other civic amenity sites!"

The MyWaste.ie said: "Local Authorities are working extremely hard at a reduced capacity at the moment.

"If you visit a bring bank and it's full please bring your items home and try another time while visiting other essential services."

Customers are also encouraged to use civic amenity sites in accordance with HSE guidelines on social distancing.

Customers should only use the sites for essential requirements at this time to ensure that the sites can remain open and functioning effectively.