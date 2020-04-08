Gardaí slam four people who had travelled to another county "for the spin"

Gardaí have slammed four people who had travelled to another county "for the spin and to visit" despite the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

This car (pictured above) was stopped at a checkpoint in Fermoy in Cork.

The four occupants had travelled "from Meath for the spin and to visit".

A journey from Co Meath to Fermoy is about 250km or over two hours of travelling.

Gardaí said: "Please remember the 2km radius. Only essential travel."