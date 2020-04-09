LATEST: 'Naas Ball' to be changed into 'Stay At Home' sign in Covid-19 battle to stop infections

The 'Naas Ball' sculpture on the side of the N7 is to be transformed into a high-profile 'Stay At Home' sign to help in the battle against Covid-19.

The initiative is a joint venture between Kildare Co Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which oversees the country's motorways and national roads.

The 'Naas Ball' is expected to be 'wrapped' with reflective material so it can be clearly read by motorists that pass the route every day.

Other digital display signs on the M7 and other routes already urging drivers to stay at home during the Covid-19 restrictions and to only undertake essential travel.