WARNING: High Fire Risk Warning issued for Easter Weekend for parts of Ireland

A Condition Orange - High Fire Risk Warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture for the Easter Weekend.

The Department states that, arising from current conditions associated with Atlantic high pressure systems, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

It adds that based on recent fire incidents, most ignitions risks appear to be associated with illegal burning of upland vegetation. Additional caution is also required in areas where active turf cutting is taking place.

There may be increased ignitions risks on sites with public access arising from the forthcoming Easter Bank Holiday Weekend, depending on levels of usage under current movement restrictions.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded of the requirement to remain within 2km of their homes, and to adhere to Regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Vehicles should not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

Fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by light to moderate wind speeds and may be further moderated by intermittent light rainfall in some areas during the lifespan of this warning.