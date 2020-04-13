The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for "dry and bright" weather but there is a catch, according to the predictions of weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.

Alan of www.carlowweather.com has said that Monday looks dry and bright "but cool and breezy".

Met Eireann said:

"Monday will be a cooler day with moderate to fresh and gusty east to northeast winds. It will be mainly dry with sunny periods. Highest temperatures of 10 degrees in the northeast to 14 degrees in the southwest.

"Monday night will be cold with clear spells and some frost likely. Lowest temperatures of 0 to +2 degrees in light easterly breezes."

In terms of the rest of the week, forecasters said Tuesday and Wednesday look to be mainly dry with sunny spells and daytime highs in the low teens. The nights will be cool with some mist and fog and ground frost likely.