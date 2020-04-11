Expert Electrical store in Naas offering emergency service for customers

The Expert Electrical store in Naas is offering an emergency service for customers during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Customers can telephone (045) 895 670 if you want professional advice or require a service.

Electrical appliances can be delivered direct to your door or collections are also available.





Expert Electrical said the service is also aimed at people who are self-isolating or cocooning.

An Expert Electrical Naas spokesperson said: "In accordance with the Government Announcement on Friday 27th March we are currently closed.

"However we are operating an emergency service for customers,

"Please do not hesitate to contact us if you require emergency services and we will help you as best we can.

"Stay safe everyone and we look forward to welcoming you back very soon."

"Should you find yourself in need of an essential household appliance, Expert Electrical can help."



Contact Expert Electrical on (045) 895 670.