SPONSORED CONTENT
Warning that home drinking weakens body's immune system
South Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Task force reminds us this weekend:
Alcohol reduces the body's immune system and increases vulnerability.
SPONSORED CONTENT
South Western Regional Drug and Alcohol Task force reminds us this weekend:
Alcohol reduces the body's immune system and increases vulnerability.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on