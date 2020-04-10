Judge Roy Beans delivering free meals to local elderly people 'cocooning'

Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge is delivering free dinners every week to elderly people today to mark the 10th anniversary of the bar and restaurant.

Mr Carroll said: “Our staff have volunteered to work for free and QiQ (the delivery service) will deliver for free.

“We will deliver soup, roast beef and cheesecake.”

People can donate to a Gofundme account to help fund the initiative.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/ dinners-for-the-elderly