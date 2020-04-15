Emergency services fight wild fire near Blessington Lakes

Blessington Fire Crew were involved in dealing with a wild fire at the far side of Blessington Lakes.

Staff from National Parks and Wildlife Service spotted a blaze on Lugnagun and alerted emergency services.

Staff from Coillte helped on the ground and Executive Helicopters dropped water from the air.

In recent days the Department of Agriculture issued an Orange Level Fire Notice due to dry, sunny conditions as well as brisk winds.

Most at risk areas are around gorse, dead grasses and undergrowth.

A Department spokesperson said: "Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded of the requirement to remain within 2km of their homes, and to adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19. Vehicles should not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

"Fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by light to moderate wind speeds and may be further moderated by intermittent light rainfall in some areas."