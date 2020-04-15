Driver arrested after giving false name and address to Gardaí

A driver has been arrested after giving a false name and address to Gardaí.

Gardaí in Cavan detected this van (pictured above) driving at 126km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The driver gave a false name and address but the Mobility App in use by gardaí showed his true identity.

Gardaí said: "No insurance, tax or driving licence. Van seized.

"Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued and court appearance to follow for claiming false identity."