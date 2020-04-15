Bicycle taken from outside Newbridge home

Criminal damage was cause to a car in Maynooth  between Saturday evening and Sunday last.
The incident happened in the grounds of St Patrick's College.  
Two wing mirrors were kicked off in a black coloured Renault Megane.

Elsewhere, a bicycle was taken from the front of a home in Newbridge on Monday night last. 

The black Kyoto brand bike was taken from the property in the Cedarwood Park area at 11pm. 

Newbridge gardaí are investigating. 