Kildare gardaí urge people to bring shopping list to supermarket so they don't need to make extra trips if they forget something

Kildare Gardaí have urged people to make 'shopping lists' when they make their weekly trip to the supermarket to ensure they don't forget anything and need to make additional journey.



Gardaí have said they stopped people who were making unnecessary return trips to the shop because they forgot to get milk or some other item during their main shop.

On Good Friday last, the Taoiseach announced that restrictions in place for two weeks until Easter Sunday would continue for a further three weeks until Tuesday, May 6.

The rules state that you can only shop for essential food and household goods or collect a meal.

You can also attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products.

You can also travel for vital family reasons, such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, but excluding social family visits