Mysterious positive 'Lockdown' signs have started appearing in Sallins

Mysterious signs proclaiming Hope, Strength, Love and Peace have appeared in Sallins village.

The inspirational words have been painted on wooden flower boxes on the Canal Bridge.

Cllr Carmel Kelly said: "What a beautiful idea. If they don’t bring a smile to your face in these unimaginably surreal days, I don’t know what will."

The signs are the brain child of An Gearrai Beag in Sallins, whose motto is “tending, growing, nurturing" to all within the community and Sallins Tidy Towns.

Cllr Kelly added: “Make someone smile whenever you can, you never know how much of a difference you could be making in their life at that moment.”