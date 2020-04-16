Check this out! Map of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the country has been published

Check this out!

A map of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the country has been published by the HSE and it makes for harrowing viewing.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases, new map of Ireland pic.twitter.com/Yu4zgKmJGC — Fergal Bowers (@FergalBowers) April 16, 2020

The map is based on confirmed cases up to midnight on April 12.

On Wednesday, a further 38 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland had died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed.

There have now been 444 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.