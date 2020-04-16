Check this out! Map of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the country has been published

This is staggering!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

CREDIT: Fergal Bowers

A map of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the country has been published by the HSE and it makes for harrowing viewing. 

The map is based on confirmed cases up to midnight on April 12. 

On Wednesday, a further 38 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland had died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed.

There have now been 444 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Meanwhile, with the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 12,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.