Yikes! Gardaí seize vehicle in Newbridge after no tax for over 2,000 days
A Garda seizing a vehicle
Gardaí in Naas operating a Covid-19 checkpoint in Newbridge seized a vehicle yesterday.
With the assistance of the hand-held mobility device, the van was detected to be out of tax for 2,054 days.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile a Covid-19 checkpoint this morning on the Celbridge Road resulted in a vehicle seized for no insurance using the Garda mobility device.
Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow.
Meanwhile, gardaí from Naas Roads Policing Unit detected learner motorcyclist travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h zone.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
