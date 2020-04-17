"Couldn't be more thankful" - Newborn baby for GAA star and wife who got married in Kildare

A Dublin GAA star who got married in Co Kildare over a year ago has welcomed his newborn baby with his wife.



Multiple All Ireland medal winner Cian O'Sullivan said he is looking forward to cocooning with his wife Danielle after the couple became first-time parents.

The 32-year-old Kilmacud Crokes stalwart posted a touching photo of himself with his new-born daughter Bonnie May on Instagram yesterday.

He wrote: "Got to bring this little girl home yesterday. An indescribable feeling welcoming her into our world earlier this week.

"Couldn't be more thankful for the staff in Holles Street getting her here safely amidst all this chaos and taking such great care of Danielle."

"Unlike most, I can't wait for two weeks of lockdown with these two."

His wife Danielle also announced the couple's good news.

She wrote on social media: "Bonnie May O'Sullivan. 13/04/20. 8lbs 3oz of pure perfection. Welcome to the world tiny dancer."



O'Sullivan and Danielle, a public relations officer, got married at a glitzy ceremony in Ballitore before Christmas 2018.

Several of Dublin's footballers such as Stephen Cluxton and Paul Flynn also attended St Mary and St Laurence Church in Ballitore.

The couple got engaged the previous April during a romantic trip to Lake Garda in Italy.

The couple chose a vintage theme for their big day, with the bride wearing a special bohemian-style wedding ensemble.

The wedding reception was up the road from the church in Rathsallagh House near Dunlavin.